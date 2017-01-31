47 amazing things happening in L.A. this February 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

THINGS TO DO

Feb 2

Daybreaker L.A.: Morning of Champions; Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Party and work out with Olympic gold medalists at this early morning dance party and LA 2024 bash.

Feb 4

Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival; Chinatown Central Plaza

Participate in one of L.A.'s oldest traditions as the 118th parade steps off in Chinatown.

Feb 8, 9

Lucha VaVOOM: Twisted Valentine; Mayan

Add some sexo y violencia to your Valentine's Day celebrations at this wrestling-meets-burlesque show.

Feb 11

Edwardian Ball; Globe Theatre

Celebrate the macabre work of writer and illustrator Edward Gorey at this off-kilter costume party and dance.

Feb 11

Cupid's Undie Run; The Victorian

Dart around Santa Monica in your undies—for a good cause, of course—at this annual V-Day-themed run.

Feb 11, 12

Camellia & Tea Festival; Descanso Gardens

Stop and smell the colorful blossoms with a weekend of garden walks, crafts, tea tastings and dance performances.

Feb 12

L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run; Chinatown Central Plaza

Participate in a 5K or 10K run or walk as well as a 20 or 30-plus mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition.

Feb 25, 26

Bob Baker Day; Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Mark the late Bob Baker's 93rd birthday with an afternoon of puppet shows, live music, comedy and more.

FOOD & DRINK

Feb 8

C-CAP Winter Harvest Dinner; James Republic

Support Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) through a dinner and auction featuring award-winning chefs preparing a farm-to-table feast.

Feb 12

Truffles for Couples at Paley; Paley

Learn how to make truffles with your sweetheart at this hands-on workshop with Paley's pastry chef.

Feb 12

Time Out L.A.'s Grilled Cheese Meltdown; The Majestic

Satisfy your cheese obsession at our innaugural tasting event featuring the best grilled cheeses in the city.

Feb 18-19

L.A. Cookie Con & Sweets Show; Los Angeles Convention Center

Round up your fellow sugarholics and head to this cookie-and-candy-laden convention for a serious sugar rush.

ARTS & CULTURE

Feb 3-12

Running Late with Scott Rogowsky; The Virgil

Catch the Brooklyn late night show on an L.A. vacation with guests like Weird Al, Reggie Watts, Nikki Glaser, Kurt Braunohler and more.

Feb 4

Tip of Her Tongue; The Broad

Watch Juliana Snapper and Bora Yoon perform transformative opera pieces across the museum in this feminist art series.

Feb 4-10

Street Art House; The Hängar

Wander around a pop-up art gallery where more than a dozen street artists from L.A. and around the world have each been given an area to design.

Feb 11

Mortified Doomed Valentine's Show; Wanderlust Hollywood

Hear stories of past V-Days gone wrong during a night full of beer, wine and inappropriate tales all around.

Feb 17

"Resident Aliens" with Thomas and Kumail; Largo

See the Silicon Valley co-stars mine their reverence for pop culture and video games.

Feb 17, 18

Chocolate and Art Show; The Vortex

Check out three nights of up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators alongside some sweet, sweet free chocolate.

Feb 23-26

L.A. Art Book Fair; The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

Peruse books, catalogues, monographs, periodicals and zines from more than 250 international presses.

Feb 24

Pop-Up Magazine; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

See a selection of writers, artists, photographers and filmmakers premiere new works at this live magazine experience.

FILM

Feb 7-28

All About Almodóvar; The Standard, Hollywood

Catch free screenings of the acclaimed Spanish filmmaker's works with specialty snacks provided by chef Ari Taymor of Alma at the Standard.

Feb 10-19

Lady and the Tramp screening; El Capitan

Share a spaghetti kiss during a pre-show candlelit dinner at these Valentine's Day screenings.

Feb 11

Lost in Translation screening; Palace Theatre

Try to figure out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear during this Valentine's screening, complete with a karaoke bar and photo booth.

Feb 11-25

Electric Dusk Drive-In Valentine's Day series; L.A. Van De Kamp College Campus

Roll up to the drive-in for a trio of romantic movies, some more classic than others: The Notebook; Crazy, Stupid, Love; and Casablanca.

Feb 14

The Notebook screening; Los Angeles Theatre

Dress up in your fanciest attire for a romantic party and screening of the aggressively sentimental movie.

Feb 19

AirTalk's FilmWeek Oscar Preview; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Gain expert insight into the upcoming Oscars and hear critics debate who's likely to take home an Oscar.

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

Feb 1

Run the Jewels; Shrine Expo Hall

Scream your dissent as the North-South hip-hop duo comes to town in support of the fiery, political Run the Jewels 3.

Feb 2-4

Ty Segall; Teragram Ballroom

Listen to garage-rock riffs and acoustic strums off of the prolific singer-songwriter's latest self-titled album.

Feb 4

The Dustbowl Revival; McCabe's

Catch L.A.'s own new-wave jug-band and its delightful cacophony of fiddles, ukeleles, tubas, washboards and kazoos.

Feb 11

D.R.A.M.; El Rey Theatre

See the man responsible for the super-infectious Super Mario World-sampling rap hit "Cha Cha" and the feel-good "Broccoli."

Feb 14

Angel Olsen; The Wiltern

Spend an evening with the acrobatic-voiced Chicago indie-folk singer's torrent of hot-blooded emotion.

Feb 16

Cherry Glazerr; Teragram Ballroom

See the trio of Westside teens—who indeed named themselves after KCRW radio host Cherry Glaser—bring along the band's latest release and a bratty sensibility for poppy punk.

Feb 18

Fleetmac Wood; Los Globos

Get your best Stevie Nicks bouffant ready for the return of this Fleetwood Mac-themed dance party.

Feb 18

Soulquarius; The Observatory

Get down at this star-studded soul fest with R. Kelly, Erykah Badu, Jhené Aiko, the Internet and the much-loved pairing of Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Feb 18, 19

Air + Style; Exposition Park

Witness big air and big musical acts like Major Lazer, Flume, TV on the Radio, and Vince Staples during Shaun White's two-day snowboarding fest.

Feb 24

Tennis; The Roxy Theatre

Brighten your day with the husband-and-wife vintage-pop duo's sunny, vintage rock.

Feb 25

American Football; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Catch the short-lived emo band return in support of its years in the making follow-up to its era-defining, cult classic debut.

THEATER

Feb 8-March 19

God Looked Away; Pasadena Playhouse

See Al Pacino star in this production that tells the story of playwright-screenwriter-novelist Tennessee Williams.

Feb 18-March 19

Salome; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Watch the story of Salome unfold as she falls in love with her stepfather's prisoner and won't let anything—or anyone—get in her way of having him.

Through Feb 19

The Lion ; Geffen Playhouse

Get lost in Benjamin Scheuer's mesmorizing guitar playing as he tells the "turbulent" story of his family and his brush with death.

Feb 21-April 1

Fun Home; Ahmanson Theatre

Follow Alison Bechdel as she seeks answers to the mysteries surrounding her life.

Feb 21-March 12

Finding Neverland; Pantages Theatre

Learn the story behind the beloved character Peter Pan in this musical with a touch of pixie dust.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Feb 4

Crash Course in P.R. for Creatives; Poketo at the Line

Learn how to become the best self-promoter at this workshop led by industry insiders Monica Khemsurov of SightUnseen and Gillian Sturtevant of Camron PR.

Feb 9

Toasted LA: A Modern, Indie Wedding Fair; Ruby Street

Meet more than 35 vendors at this progressive, unique, indie wedding fair featuring free bites and booze and access to the best caterers, DJs, photographers and more in the biz.

Feb 11

Spring Floral Arrangement and Flower Crown Workshop; Poketo at the Line

Put together a flower crown or arrangement in time for Valentine's Day with some help from Greta Pechter of Glasswing Floral.

Feb 14

DIY V-Day; Upstairs

Spend a crafty Valentine's Day atop Ace Hotel with a make-your-own ice cream station from Smitten Ice Cream and a corsage and boutonierre workshop with guidance by Black Leaf Flower Shop.

Feb 26

Weaving On a Frame Loom Workshop at Makers Mess; Makers Mess

Make your own wooden frame loom and learn weaving techniques at this four-hour class led by the master weaver behind Kellee Creative.

