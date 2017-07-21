5 brand new brunches to try this weekend

Within the last few weeks, some seriously savory menus have cropped up around town. Whether you're looking for $5 mimosas, a Southeast Asian spin on steak and eggs, or a menu that pairs perfectly with rosés, we've got you covered.

Get Wexed

Show of hands, whose ears don't perk up at "babka French toast"? Wexler's Deli in Santa Monica unleashes an expanded brunch menu today, and if you're reading this now and you've already eaten, don't sweat—you can get brunch items all day long. Stop by for its already-beloved smoked fish or grab some of the new items, which include toast topped with date and almond butter; babka French toast with vanilla bean whip; kippered salmon toast with radish and tobiko; and toast with soft egg, potato and some green goddess dressing.

Rosé All Day

Baltaire's raising a glass to the season with a limited-run "Toast to Rosé" brunch menu. It's summery and cutesy; the "toast" portion comes not just by way of cheers-ing a variety of rosés but also via five seasonal toasts meant to be paired with a glass. The bread's baked in-house, and each slice gets topped with its own smattering of spreads, spices and ingredients, many sourced from the nearby Santa Monica Farmers' Market. Expect smoked trout with house-pickled veggies and a sauce gribiche; ricotta with blueberries and a house-made Meyer lemon compote; grilled prawns with coconut curry and basil oil; and more. Catch this menu every Saturday and Sunday—in addition to the regular brunch menu—between 11am and 2:30pm.

Fijian Flavor

If you haven't gotten a chance to check out E.P.'s brunch, make your way to West Hollywood, stat. Expect house-made coconut yogurt with hibiscus syrup, mint, berries and toasted coconut; a vibrant take on steak and eggs made with twice-cooked short ribs, fried eggs and a Thai-inspired salsa verde; nasi goreng, a classic Indonesian fried rice featuring Chinese sausage and fried eggs; and a super savory brunch bánh mì, with most options hovering around $15. Find the menu—along with cold-pressed juice and requesite brunch cocktails—between 11:30am to 3pm on both Saturdays and Sundays. Sadly you can't enjoy the Vietnamese-, Australian- and Fijian-inspired fare on the restaurant's scenic counterpart—rooftop bar L.P.—but in this summer heat, it's probably best to enjoy the dishes in the sleek, neon-lit, air conditioned dining room, anyhow. And besides, on Sundays after you brunch, you can wander upstairs for weekly afternoon DJ sets and cocktails.

Beer Brunch

While this one's brand new, it isn't quite a full menu—unless you count the extra carbs in craft beer. The real beauty to stopping by Arts District's Brewing Co. on a Sunday between noon and 3pm is what happens when you buy said beer. With each pint or Bloody Mary ordered, you get the option of buying a $3 omelet from an omelet station. One more time for those in the back: buy a beer, get a $3 omelet every Sunday from noon to 3pm. Godspeed.

Bring the Island to You

Can't swing a trip to Hawaii? There's no replacement for an island getaway, but at least you can start your weekends with a little bit of its flavor. Both locations of Pono Kitchen + Bar just launched brunch service, so whether you're in West Hollywood or Venice—sorry, Santa Monica—you can find $5 mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice, plus items such as sweet potato hash with sausage, roasted corn poached eggs and a spicy rum guava sauce; the beefy loco moco with baby kale, fried shallots and a shiitake mushroom gravy; and coconut French toast, which tops cinnamon brioche with wood-fired bananas and a coconut-rum syrup. Stop by between 11am and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays and enjoy on the patio, for best results.

