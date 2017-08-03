5 brand new brunches to try this weekend

Brunchers, rejoice: we have a wealth of options when it comes to weekend—and weekday—brunch, that glorious intersection of meals where you can relax with a cup of coffee, a margarita pitcher (no judgement here) and a glorious plate of so-Instagrammable eggs. Here are just a few of the latest menus in the city, whether you're looking to "Breakfast Club" with a large group or grab a quick egg-topped fried rice on a patio. Go forth.

Brunchería

Nothing goes with brunch like margarita pitchers—that's what my grandma always used to say. (That's actually not true at all, but I'm really enjoying imagining her saying it.) If this rings true for you, too, this new brunch may be of interest to you or your (imagined) elders: Petty Cash Taquería now serves brunch, and this Fairfax-area Mexican-food hot spot slings its new egg-topped taquitos with pitchers of margaritas, Bloody Marias and micheladas. Find asada Benedicts, breakfast quesadillas, chilaquiles and more, and find them Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

Boozers who Brunch

Looking farther west, head to one of Santa Monica's cutest wine shops for a brunch that launched but a couple weekends ago. Esters Wine Shop & Bar now serves a wine-and-cocktails-focused Sunday brunch from 10am to 2pm featuring some bright 'n' boozy concoctions such as an heirloom tomato Bloody Mary with a smoked chorizo garnish, and the Oaxacan Tail, which is made with cold brew, mezcal and mole bitters. Also expect French 75s and the regular Esters wine and beer menu, rounding out a food selection including but not limited to cornmeal waffles, egg sandwiches and brioche topped with almond butter, Bavarian pastry cream and chocolate.

Hot Hot Heat

Looking for some fast-casual, egg-topped fried rice on a Silver Lake patio? Brand-spankin'-new spot Hot Hot Food serves up brunchy items every day on the "late breakfast" section of their menu. Technically it's not a designated brunch, but are you really going to complain about knowing you can find sunny eggs over crispy potato cakes daily? No. You aren't. Snack on an avocado "toast-ada" with goat cheese and fried shiso leaves, or the Huevos On Your Face, where fried eggs perch on blue corn tortillas and white bean purée. Eats start at 8am on Sundays and 10am all other days.

Doing Doheny

Over in West Hollywood, the Doheny Room has a Sunday brunch that spans the globe. This sleek restaurant, bar and lounge now offers what it's calling the Breakfast Club, an 11am-to-3pm menu featuring challah French toast, a smoked salmon Benedict, kimchi fried rice and a piled-high fried chicken biscuit sandwich, plus brunch cocktails. It also offers a "Brunch with the Bunch" package for those who like to roll deep, where $45 per person gets you a slew of international brunch dishes, plus a glass of wine.

Brunch + Bites

Glory be, Odys + Penelope finally added brunch to its menu, and this sweet La Brea churrasco offers small plates, entrées and other fare that makes our mouths water just reading the menu. How do porchetta Benedicts, 'nduja sausage hash, snap pea "caesar" salads and grilled prawns with cauliflower grits sound? Better-than-fine to us, thanks. (See you there?) Find these items and more on both Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30am to 2pm.

