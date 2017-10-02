Spring is usually thought of as the time for rebirth and growth, but somehow these five autumn plays involve emotional growth—and perhaps a few replacement body parts. Some are premieres, some are local favorites, all promise to open their audiences’ eyes and hearts as the characters go on physical and spiritual journeys. That’s why we think these five shows, listed in order of closing date, will be worth your theatergoing time and money this month.

Br’er Cotton

Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble in the Zephyr Theatre, through Oct 29

Races, generations and cultures clash, but a 14-year-old lad who's “young, gifted and militant” has plans to save the world. The world has other plans for young black men, in life and in this magical-realism play written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm. Gregg T. Daniel directs Omette Anassi, Christopher Carrington, Yvonne Huff, Emmaline Jacott, Shawn Law, Dane Oliver and Jasmine Wright.

7456 Melrose Ave (323-960-7787). Sat 8pm, Sun 3pm, Mon 8pm (no perf Oct 9). $15–$45.

The 39 Steps

Crossley Theatre at Actors Co-op, through Oct 29

Four skilled, game actors hilariously create the many spies, sheep, Scotsmen and seductresses in this wild spoof of Hitchcock films, as a bored wartime Englishman gets sucked into a whirlwind of mystery (maybe) and romance (let’s hope). Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan, and directed by Kevin Chesley, it stars Townsend Coleman, Carly Lopez, Kevin Shewey and Lauren Thompson.

1760 N Gower St (on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood) (323-462-8460, ext. 300). Fri-Sat 8pm; Sun 2:30pm; added show Sat 2:30pm, Oct 7. $20-$30.



Young Frankenstein

3-D Theatricals at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Oct 6–15

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Oct 20–29

A monster hit from the mind of Mel Brooks, this musical features Dr. Frankenstein’s brainy grandson Frederick, who heads to Transylvania, ultimately to follow in his grave-robbing relative’s footsteps, only to produce a tap-dancing star. David Lamoureux directs, and it stars Dino Nicandros as Frederick Frankenstein, Julia Aks as Inga, Danny Blaylock as the Monster, Tracy Rowe Mutz as Frau Blücher and Erik Scott Romney as Igor.

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach (714-589-2770). Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm, 8pm; Sun 2pm. $25–$100. Oct 6–15.

12700 Center Court Dr, Cerritos (714-589-2770). Thu 7:30pm; Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm, 8pm; Sun 2pm. $40–$85. Oct 20–29.

With Love and a Major Organ

Theatre @ Boston Court, Oct 7–Nov 5

A mother takes her baby boy’s heart away so the child needn’t deal with heartache. A stranger gives the grown young man her heart. Mom, meanwhile, turns to technology to replace her own damaged ticker. Jessica Kubzansky directs Julia Lederer’s West Coast premiere. Its three performers are among L.A. theater’s best stars: Paige Lindsey White, Daisuke Tsuji and Bonita Friedericy.

70 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena (626-683-6883). Thu–Sat 8pm; Sun 2pm. $10–$34.

Underneath the Lintel: An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences

Geffen Playhouse, Oct 10–Nov 19

A librarian discovers a 113-years-overdue book in the night slot and begins a pilgrimage to find the borrower and his own true self. As the librarian leaves the comfort of books and heads out for international (and time) travel, this solo show reminds us that moments may seem fleeting, but they define and shape our lives. And if we keep our eyes open, we may see a miracle—if we’re paying attention. Written by Glen Berger. Steven Robman directs, Arye Gross stars.



10886 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles (310-208-5454). Tue–Fri 8pm; Sat 3, 8pm; Sun 2pm. $60–$80.