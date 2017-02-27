5 must-see theater productions happening in March 2017

Home is what we make of it. And the characters in our best-bet shows for March have made vastly different, although eminently theatrical, homes for themselves and others in these works ranging from great classics to world premieres. Here, listed in order of closing dates, are five shows we think will be worth your theatergoing time and money this month.

Good Grief at Kirk Douglas Theatre, through March 26

Living in suburban Bucks County, Pa., Nkechi is a first-generation Nigerian-American woman who dropped out of her premed studies to be an artist. Now, Nkechi faces down her immigrant parents, her wannabe ghetto philosopher brother and even the cute boy in the neighborhood. World premiere by Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Patricia McGregor. 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City. Wed-Fri 8pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 1 & 6:30 pm. No public performance March 14. $25–$70. 213-628-2772.

Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo by the Wallis and Deaf West Theatre at the Wallis, March 7–March 26

In its signature style, Deaf West Theatre creates characters by pairing a deaf and hearing actor where appropriate for the storytelling. This year the company takes on playwright Edward Albee, combining his 1959 short play The Zoo Story, about loneliness and savagery, with its 2004 prequel Homelife, the story of a marriage (presumably more loneliness and savagery). Coy Middlebrook directs an exquisite cast of Jake Eberle, Tyrone Giordano, Russell Harvard, Troy Kotsur, Jeff Alan-Lee, Paige Lindsey White and Amber Zion. 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 2 & 7pm. $50. 310-746-4000.

Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Destiny by Not Man Apart Physical Theatre Ensemble at Greenway Court Theatre, March 3–April 2

Angels and demons battle as performers soar across the stage against backgrounds of digital animation effects in this dance-theater piece based on the text of Paradise Lost, the story of Adam and Eve, by 17th-century English poet John Milton. However, No Man Apart promises a modern feminist twist to the age-old story, with a “new perspective on the future of humanity” in which the universe is created and we get the boot. Adapted by Jones (Welsh) Talmadge and directed by Talmadge and Laura Covelli. 544 N Fairfax Ave, West Hollywood. Fri-Sat 8pm, Sun 7pm. $15–$30. 323-673-0544.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Antaeus Theatre Company, March 16–May 7

Antaeus Theatre Company excitedly moves into its custom-built new home in Glendale with this production of Tennessee Williams’ 1955 masterpiece, in which the Pollitt family wretchedly watches the decline of its old Southern-plantation way of life. Themes of greed, sex and death abound. Director Cameron Watson directs a generous selection of the city’s great stage vets in this double-cast production. 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm. $30-$34. 818-506-1983.

Building the Wall at Fountain Theatre, March 15–May 21

Local legend Fountain Theatre scores the official opening of this world premiere rollout written by a national legend: Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright Robert Schenkkan (The Kentucky Cycle, All the Way). In our homeland, Trump has indeed built his wall, and millions are detained. Who will accept accountability for the action and for the results? Michael Michetti directs; Judith Moreland and Jim Macdonald star. 5060 Fountain Ave, Hollywood. Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm, Mon 8pm. $15–$35. 323-663-1525.

