A gothy Tim Burton tribute bar is opening in Hollywood, for a limited time

Fans of filmmaker Tim Burton are about to get the creepy, gothy bar of their dreams—or maybe make that nightmares. Beetle House will be opening in Hollywood, offering an unauthorized shrine to all things related to the creator of spooky classics including Edward Scissorhands, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Nightmare Before Christmas and, of course, Beetlejuice.

As horror movie fan site Bloody Disgusting reports, the Beetle House concept launched in New York City’s East Village, originally intended as a 45-day pop-up, but the crowds have kept coming and they’ve extended the run for over a year at this point with no end date in sight. They’re taking the same approach with this L.A. location, launching as a temporary take-over of the Prospect Theater dinner theater space in Hollywood.

The same creative team bringing Beetle House to life were also responsible for last year’s 10-day Will Ferrell-themed bar, Stay Classy.

When the doors open on May 20, fans will find a space kitted out with all things eerie and quirky, inspired by Burton’s distinctive style. The Prospect’s stage will be set up with an interactive replica of the town from the Beetlejuice films, just large enough to walk through and sure to become a prime spot for Instagram selfies.

While patrons will most likely come for the décor, thought has gone into the food and beverage menu, too. Each item is inspired by a work from Burton’s oeuvre, from black-and-white striped cocktails evocative of Beetlejuice’s famous suit, to pumpkin-spiced drinks that will remind you of Jack Skellington. Dishes popular at the New York outpost include the Evil Dead Shrimp, Sweeney Beef and Cheshire Mac, all served by costumed actors who will interact with guests and play into the theme.

Reservations can already be made online for Wednesday through Sunday nights from May 20 to July 16, though, if history is any indication, the run may extend past that—and, if you ask us, it only makes sense to keep it going through Halloween.

Beetle House is located inside the Prospect Theater at 6356 Hollywood Boulevard, opening on May 20.

