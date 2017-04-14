  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A sneak peek at the sweet treats that will be at Dessert Fest

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Friday April 14 2017, 10:50am

A sneak peek at the sweet treats that will be at Dessert Fest

Angelenos, get ready for a sugar rush. We love us some dessert here at Time Out Los Angeles, as you'll recall from the Treat Yo' Self Dessert Party we threw last year. Based on how successful that event was, we know you all do too. On Sunday, April 30, we'll help you satisfy your sweet tooth once again with Dessert Fest Presented by Time Out Los Angeles. We're filling Studio 11 with delicious treats from restaurants and bakeries across the city. In addition to tastings from each vendor, your ticket will include complimentary beer from Peroni Nastro Azzurro, and there will be a live DJ, games and giveaways for the ultimate Sunday Funday. Check out what treats ticket holders will be enjoying below—this may just be our sweetest event to date. 

 Lady M Cake Boutique

 

 

Signature Mille Crêpes Cake, made with no less than 20 paper-thin handmade crêpes layered with light pastry cream.
Photograph: Courtesy Lady M Cake Boutique

 

 

 

 SpireWorks

 

SpireCakes in banana, chocolate and dulce de leche flavors.
Photograph: Courtesy SpireWorks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Magnolia Bakery

 

Southern Banana Pudding
Photograph: Courtesy Magnolia Bakery

 

 

 

 

 

Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Photograph: Courtesy Magnolia Bakery

 

 

 

 

Peanut Butter Cookies
Photograph: Courtesy Magnolia Bakery

 

 

 

 

Mini Cupcakes
Photograph: Courtesy Magnolia Bakery

 

 

The Walrus and the Hedgehog 

 

 

The Old Fashioned Brownie with bourbon whipped cream, candied orange peel and caramel tuile.
Photograph: Courtesy The Walrus and the Hedgehog

 

 

 

 

 

Ocococa

 

Sesame Fig Butter Cups
Photograph: Courtesy Ocococa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chocolate Almonds
Photograph: Courtesy Ocococa

 

Pop Champagne Bar & Restaurant

 

Mini Vanilla Crème Brûlèe with vanilla bean, chantilly cream and fresh fruit.
Photograph: Courtesy Pop Champagne Bar & Restaurant

 

 

 

 

Erin McKenna’s Bakery 

 

 

Vegan chocolate brownie
Photograph: Courtesy Erin McKenna's Bakery

 

 

Vegan cookies
Photograph: Courtesy Erin McKenna's Bakery

 

Wanderlust Creamery

Each of Wanderlust Creamery's ice cream flavors are inspired by places the owners have been to or want to visit, so you'll just have to travel to Studio 11 to find out what flavor ice cream they will be serving. Who doesn't love a surprise? 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Stephanie Cary 121 Posts

Stephanie Morino is the deputy editor of Time Out Los Angeles. Though she's a NorCal transplant, she's made her home in LA and can list a thousand reasons why SoCal is better. You can follow her on Twitter at @stephiecary. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest