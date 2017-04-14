A sneak peek at the sweet treats that will be at Dessert Fest

Angelenos, get ready for a sugar rush. We love us some dessert here at Time Out Los Angeles, as you'll recall from the Treat Yo' Self Dessert Party we threw last year. Based on how successful that event was, we know you all do too. On Sunday, April 30, we'll help you satisfy your sweet tooth once again with Dessert Fest Presented by Time Out Los Angeles. We're filling Studio 11 with delicious treats from restaurants and bakeries across the city. In addition to tastings from each vendor, your ticket will include complimentary beer from Peroni Nastro Azzurro, and there will be a live DJ, games and giveaways for the ultimate Sunday Funday. Check out what treats ticket holders will be enjoying below—this may just be our sweetest event to date.

Lady M Cake Boutique

SpireWorks

Magnolia Bakery

The Walrus and the Hedgehog

Ocococa

Pop Champagne Bar & Restaurant

Erin McKenna’s Bakery

Wanderlust Creamery

Each of Wanderlust Creamery's ice cream flavors are inspired by places the owners have been to or want to visit, so you'll just have to travel to Studio 11 to find out what flavor ice cream they will be serving. Who doesn't love a surprise?

