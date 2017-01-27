A theatrical culinary experience is coming to the Broad Stage

They say life happens in the kitchen, and during an upcoming production at the Broad Stage, that's definitely the case. Montreal-based circus The 7 Fingers is an offshoot of Cirque du Soleil, combining acrobats, dance and theater to tell stories. The group's upcoming Santa Monica show, Cuisine & Confessions, is centered around a dining table as they cook up family meals.

Cuisine & Confessions combines the performers’ first-person memories with the various ingredients being used. As the company's press release describes it, "Accompanying The 7 Fingers’ usual eye-popping flight of acrobatic choreography and pulsating music are the other three senses: the touch of hands in batter, the smell of cookies baking, the taste of roasted oregano, leading us through a span of times and countries, all the while a kitchen is our common meeting point." It all culminates in a fully cooked banana bread that the audience gets to share at the end.

Not sure what you'd be in for? Here's a little taste of the production (pun intended).

Cuisine & Confessions takes place at the Broad Stage on February 16-17 at 7:30pm and February 18 at 2 and 7pm. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.

