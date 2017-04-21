  • Blog
All of the free L.A. concerts for Record Store Day 2017

By Michael Juliano Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 11:50am

Photograph: Leah Freeman-Haskin
Record Store Day

On one Saturday every April, vinyl junkies line up at their local record stores to snag limited re-releases, discounted albums and signed merchandise. But you don't need to throw money at stacks of vinyl to take advantage of Record Store Day, which takes place on April 22. Instead, you'll find free concerts at stores around the city—the perfect affordable alternative to Coachella, if you ask us.

We've listed all of the in-store concerts we could find below, and make sure to check out the full list of participating Record Store Day shops.

Amoeba Music
6400 Sunset Blvd (Hollywood)
Harriet Brown DJ set, 1pm; Seymour Stein signing, 2pm; Gaby Moreno DJ set, 3pm

Cosmic Vinyl
7569 Melrose Ave (Hollywood)
TBA, 7pm

Fingerprints Music
420 E 4th St (Long Beach)
The Alarm, 1pm; Chris Shiflett, 3pm; Lol Tolhurst signing, 5pm; John Rzeznik, 7pm

Pepperland Music
850 N Tustin St (Orange)
Michal Ubaldini, 9am

Permanent Records
5116 York Blvd (Highland Park)
Frankie and the Witch Fingers DJ set, 9pm 

The Record Parlour
6408 Selma Ave (Hollywood)
Rob Stone, 7:30pm

Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd (West L.A.)
The California Feetwarmers, 2pm

RPM Records
7720 Brentwood Blvd (Brentwood)
Get Out, Unlucky Me, Till I Fall, Kid Gorgeous, Brave Heart, Mammoth, the Boogies, the End Alls, Forever for a Second, Dream Without Sleep; 3pm

Touch Vinyl
1646 Sawtelle Blvd (Sawtelle)
DJ sets, noon; DRØNE, 7pm

