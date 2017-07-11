An Ice Cream Alley is coming to Smorgasburg L.A. starting this weekend

Sweet news, food fans: Smorgasburg, Downtown's stellar food and beverage marketplace, is leaning in when it comes to National Ice Cream Day. This Sunday, that sprawling lot at ROW DTLA will host an entire section devoted to frozen treats, but it's not just here to celebrate the holiday—the new area will be around every Sunday through the end of summer.
This Sunday, July 16 is #NationalIceCreamDay! And what better way to celebrate than to gather all of LA's best ice cream and sweet treat purveyors in one place? Join us for the launch of our ICE CREAM ALLEY, an all new area of Smorgasburg LA that will be open every Sunday, all through Labor Day! The alley will include a rotating crew of special popup vendors like: @jenisicecreams, @NancySilverton's @Nancysfancygelato, @saltandstraw, @smittenicecream, @sweetrosecreamery, @Tidbittruck's rose shaped gelato and MORE!!! Plus Smorgasburg LA regulars like: @eatwanderlust, @donutfriend, @bumblecrumpets, @Palomaspaletas. Ice Cream Alley At Smorgsaburg LA runs Sundays July 16 - September 4 at @rowdtla DTLA. We are open 10am - 4 pm, free entry, 2 hours free parking #smorgasburgla #icecreamalley
Catch a rotating selection of L.A.'s best ice cream vendors at Ice Cream Alley each week, including Salt & Straw (tried that new Raspberry Limoncello flavor yet?), Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Smitten Ice Cream with its liquid-nitrogen-frozen treats and none other than Nancy's Fancy, Nancy Silverton's gelato co. which is handily headquartered just a few blocks away.
You can still catch Smorgasburg regulars serving up sweet stuff like vegan ice cream donut sandwiches from Donut Friend and the internationally-inspired scoops from Wanderlust Creamery, plus stop by Paloma's Paletas for the debut of their new sorbet sundaes.
The free-entry fun runs 10am to 4pm every Sunday, July 16 to September 4 at 777 South Alameda Street.
