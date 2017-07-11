An Ice Cream Alley is coming to Smorgasburg L.A. starting this weekend

Sweet news, food fans: Smorgasburg, Downtown's stellar food and beverage marketplace, is leaning in when it comes to National Ice Cream Day. This Sunday, that sprawling lot at ROW DTLA will host an entire section devoted to frozen treats, but it's not just here to celebrate the holiday—the new area will be around every Sunday through the end of summer.

Catch a rotating selection of L.A.'s best ice cream vendors at Ice Cream Alley each week, including Salt & Straw (tried that new Raspberry Limoncello flavor yet?), Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Smitten Ice Cream with its liquid-nitrogen-frozen treats and none other than Nancy's Fancy, Nancy Silverton's gelato co. which is handily headquartered just a few blocks away.

You can still catch Smorgasburg regulars serving up sweet stuff like vegan ice cream donut sandwiches from Donut Friend and the internationally-inspired scoops from Wanderlust Creamery, plus stop by Paloma's Paletas for the debut of their new sorbet sundaes.

The free-entry fun runs 10am to 4pm every Sunday, July 16 to September 4 at 777 South Alameda Street.

