Angelenos' favorite dog breeds aren't your usual suspects

Look at the American Kennel Club stats on which breeds of dogs are most popular and you’ll see a pretty clear trend. In city after city—Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, and on and on—the most popular pet dog is the good old Labrador Retriever. Not so in L.A., though. We’re a quirky people, right down to our choice of furry companions. Instead of Labradors, our top breed is the English Bulldog, followed by French Bulldogs and German Shepherds.

It’s hard to argue with the cuteness of a bulldog, be it English or French, though they do come with some special challenges. As Los Angeles Magazine notes, our citywide obsession with these wrinkly creatures comes at a cost. Being brachycephalic, bulldogs are prone to respiratory issues and breathing problems. Their adorably awkward proportions tend to require expensive joint surgeries, and, when it comes to Frenchies in particular, even their diets can be extra costly, as many suffer from food allergies that other breeds don’t have.

So what would be the appeal? Looks, for sure, and upbeat temperaments. But both breeds also happen to be good apartment and condo-dwellers, able to relax pretty happily in a small space during the day while their humans are out doing what they do.

If you’re reading this and thinking of the dogs you see walking in your neighborhood and wondering why Chihuahuas and Pit Bulls—breeds that seem to be abundant in local shelters and city sidewalks—didn’t make the list, it’s worth noting that the numbers only capture pedigreed pets that are registered with the AKC, so it’s possible there’s a silent majority of lovable mutts out there going unaccounted for.

