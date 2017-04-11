Angelyne wants your help to return to billboard stardom

Model, local celebrity, singer and ambassador of all things hot pink, Angelyne is preparing for a comeback.

In the 1980s and '90s, billboards featuring her in her signature sultry poses were a staple along local roadways. As time went on, they were removed and replaced, with the last one coming down seven years ago. A crowdfunding campaign now underway seeks to put her back where she belongs.

A seemingly-modest goal of $5,000 has been set for the project on Indiegogo. Angelyne and her team are almost half way there. They hope the money will cover setting up five billboards around Hollywood featuring all new, never-before-seen photos of the star.

Donors to the campaign can get some pretty special rewards in exchange for their contributions. For $100 you can have a one-on-one phone chat with Angelyne herself (so you can finally ask all the questions you've ever wanted to about what exactly it is she does), or for $150 she’ll send you one of the fans she’s often seen carrying around town to coquettishly hide her recognizable visage. Alternately, for the same amount you could opt for a surprise random item from her personal collections that is certified to “exude her pink unicorn aura.”

Angelyne would like you to know that she doesn’t need the billboards to advertise anything in particular or to remind anybody who she is, since she is, obviously, still extremely famous.

“I’m so well-known and so iconic. I just don’t feel the need to put up more billboards. I’m just doing it for my fans. This is for them. And it’d be great if they pull it together and make it happen for them,” Angelyne told the L.A. Independent.

If the campaign reaches the funding goals in the next 24 days, the plan will be for the billboards to be unveiled around October, so keep your eyes peeled as you drive the Sunset Strip.

