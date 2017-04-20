  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Beloved L.A. brand the Reformation to offer factory tours for the first time ever on Earth Day

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Thursday April 20 2017, 11:00am

Beloved L.A. brand the Reformation to offer factory tours for the first time ever on Earth Day
Photograph: Courtesy The Reformation

Sustainable, L.A.-based clothing brand Reformation—a favorite of hip bridesmaids, Coachella-goers and easy breezy California girls everywhere—is planning something big for Earth Day. In the interest of transparency and consumer education, the brand will offer regularly scheduled tours of its factory, open to the public for the first time ever, on Saturday, April 22.

"When you think about the word 'factory' you probably don’t have the nicest associations pop up in your head. Perhaps dark. Dirty. Polluted. Cheap. Dangerous. Or even inhumane," says a Reformation rep. "We want to change that." More than 300 team members work in Reformation's ethical, sustainable factory in Downtown Los Angeles; they’re offered health benefits, English classes twice a week and Citizenship services. They also get free legal support, Metro passes and even monthly massages.

 

Reformation is proud of how they run their business, and wants to open their doors for curious Angelenos to take a closer look, see the space firsthand and meet some of the people who actually make the clothes. "We took crucial steps to redefine what a clothing factory should be. Bright. Clean. Sustainable. Fair. Safe. A place people can feel happy and proud to call work." 

 

CEO and founder Yael Aflalo will lead the very first factory tour on Saturday, April 22, and tours will continue regularly on the first Friday of every month, led by Reformation staff members and friends. 

Learn more about Reformation's factory and sign up for a tour here. Check out this sneak peek of the factory (and those who keep it running) below:

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kate Wertheimer 268 Posts

Kate is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. Her wanderlust is (mostly) satisfied by the sparkling sprawl of these two cities, and though she often makes a break for the woods or the desert, coming home to LA or the Bay is her favorite part of every trip. Follow her on Instagram @kate_em_up.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest