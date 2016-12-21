Best bakeries to purchase last-minute Christmas cookies

If baking is not your thing or you've just run out of time, save yourself some stress and purchase cookies instead for your holiday party. These local bakeries won’t let you down. Their cookies are so delicious and festive that guests either won’t care or won’t notice that you didn’t pull them out of the oven yourself. The holiday season is hectic enough. Stocking the dessert table doesn’t need to be.

Harvest Moon (Valley Village): The large snickerdoodle cookies from Harvest Moon are easily the best around. The spice-to-sweet ratio is on point and there is a detectable hint of sea salt. They are made fresh in small batches, so be sure to call ahead if you want to purchase some. You can take home a dozen for under $20. For peanut lovers, try the crunchy salted peanut butter cookie. 12456 Magnolia Blvd, Valley Village

La Monarca Bakery (Various locations): This Mexican bakery offers a large assortment of flavorful cookies. You can order them online or stop at one of their many locations across Los Angeles. The Coffee & Cookie combo sold online makes a great gift or addition to the dessert table. For an unexpected treat, try a concha. Your palate will enjoy this soft sweet roll topped with a crunchy cookie crust that resembles a seashell, hence the name. New concha flavors include cinnamon, walnut butter, agave and raisin. Indulge mindfully knowing that all of their baked goods are made with all-natural fresh ingredients, free of preservatives. Assorted cookie platters start at $25.

Sweet Dessert Bar (West L.A.): This bakery is famous for their bread pudding and Filipino-inspired desserts, but they’ve also created a crazy-good version of the traditional chocolate chip cookie. The Cookie Monster takes shape in an 8-inch round made for sharing. The rich chocolate drizzle on top sets it apart from the rest. Grab a couple and bring them to your holiday party. 2005 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Milk Jar Cookies (Miracle Mile): This speciality cookie shop has every flavor you could possibly dream of. The seasonal favorite is Peppermint Bark, which is also available in a gluten-free variety. Other standouts are the white chocolate raspberry, banana split and the Birthday Cookie. Though the classics, such as chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin, don’t disappoint. Order custom boxes, assorted boxes and gluten-free boxes starting at $30 for a dozen. Their Cookie of the Month Club also makes a great gift. Who wouldn't want to come home to a batch of cookies at their doorstep? 5466 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Butter Cake Shoppe (Los Feliz): Just in time for the season, Butter Cake Shoppe is offering holiday cookie boxes. As you can gather from the name, there is no shortage of butter in these baked goods. In fact, they only use full-fat European style butter. Cookie flavor options include chocolate chip sprinkle, double chocolate fudge, soft molasses, snickerdoodle, chunky cranberry orange oatmeal and strawberry linzer. Call to order and for pricing information. 1627 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.