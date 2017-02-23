Beyoncé has cancelled her headlining Coachella 2017 concert

When Beyoncé blew up Instagram with her pregnancy announcement, we had one selfish question: Hold up, is she still headlining Coachella?

That answer, unfortunately, is a disappointing no. Beyoncé has officially pulled out of her headlining slot at Coachella 2017, according to a statement to the Associated Press from Goldenvoice and Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement said. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

On the bright side, her confirmed 2018 appearance is a major selling point come Coachella pre-sale time. On the other hand, her cancelled headlining slot is a major disappointment for this year's festival attendees.

Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar are still lined up atop this year's festival lineup, and Goldenvoice has urged us to "stay tuned for more information" about the now-open Saturday headlining slot.

It's not the first time we've had to deal with a headliner pulling out at a Goldenvoice-produced festival. When Frank Ocean bailed on FYF in 2015, he was replaced with Kanye West. Hopefully the festival organizers can come through with an equally exciting replacement—though let's be real, nearly everyone plays second fiddle to Beyoncé.

What are your thoughts about Beyoncé's decision? Let us know in the comments.

Coachella takes place April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.