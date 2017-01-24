  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Book Airbnb's coziest mountain cabins for a dreamy winter getaway

By Brittany Martin Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 5:14pm

Book Airbnb's coziest mountain cabins for a dreamy winter getaway
Photograph: Airbnb / Treetop Tranquility Cabin

With all the snow that has been falling lately and everything in nature looking so good, we certainly can’t blame you if you feel like the mountains are calling your name. When you’re ready to embrace those hygge winter feelings, the first order of business is booking the perfect cozy cabin. Whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine's Day getaway or are planning to get a whole group of friends together for a weekend of skiing and hiking, the perfect cabin is waiting for you. Now all you have to do is light a fire and curl up with a good book.

 

Mid-Century Mountain Chalet, Mammoth Lakes, $299

 

 

 

 

Larks Nest, Big Bear Lake, $278

 

 

 

 

The Lake House at Lake Arrowhead, Lake Arrowhead, $195

 

 

 

 

Basecamp Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $150

 

 

 

 

The Ponderosa, Wrightwood, $168

 

 

 

 

Spruce Hollow, Big Bear Lake, $99

 

 Treetop Tranquility Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $225

 

 

 

Vintage Charmer Home, Lake Arrowhead, $150

 

 

 

 

California Modern Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $150

 

 

 

 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Brittany Martin

Brittany is the assistant editor of Time Out Los Angeles' blog and social media. She is originally from Washington, D.C. and spends most of her paychecks on concert tickets and good coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @britt_m.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest