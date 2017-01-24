Book Airbnb's coziest mountain cabins for a dreamy winter getaway

With all the snow that has been falling lately and everything in nature looking so good, we certainly can’t blame you if you feel like the mountains are calling your name. When you’re ready to embrace those hygge winter feelings, the first order of business is booking the perfect cozy cabin. Whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine's Day getaway or are planning to get a whole group of friends together for a weekend of skiing and hiking, the perfect cabin is waiting for you. Now all you have to do is light a fire and curl up with a good book.

Mid-Century Mountain Chalet, Mammoth Lakes, $299

Larks Nest, Big Bear Lake, $278

The Lake House at Lake Arrowhead, Lake Arrowhead, $195

Basecamp Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $150

The Ponderosa, Wrightwood, $168

Spruce Hollow, Big Bear Lake, $99

Treetop Tranquility Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $225

Vintage Charmer Home, Lake Arrowhead, $150

California Modern Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $150

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.