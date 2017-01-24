Book Airbnb's coziest mountain cabins for a dreamy winter getaway

With all the snow that has been falling lately and everything in nature looking so good, we certainly can’t blame you if you feel like the mountains are calling your name. When you’re ready to embrace those hygge winter feelings, the first order of business is booking the perfect cozy cabin. Whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine's Day getaway or are planning to get a whole group of friends together for a weekend of skiing and hiking, the perfect cabin is waiting for you. Now all you have to do is light a fire and curl up with a good book.
Mid-Century Mountain Chalet, Mammoth Lakes, $299
Larks Nest, Big Bear Lake, $278
The Lake House at Lake Arrowhead, Lake Arrowhead, $195
Basecamp Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $150
The Ponderosa, Wrightwood, $168
Spruce Hollow, Big Bear Lake, $99
Treetop Tranquility Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $225
Vintage Charmer Home, Lake Arrowhead, $150
California Modern Cabin, Big Bear Lake, $150
