Bryan Cranston, Margaret Atwood, Jessica Koslow top Festival of Books 2017 lineup

You may already be getting festival season fatigue from a deluge of lineup announcements, but here's one for the bibliophiles: the L.A. Times Festival of Books.

Every April, hundreds of authors, essayists, journalists and artists converge on the USC campus for two days of free lectures, signings and performances. This year, you'll find free conversations and panels with the likes of Bryan Cranston, Chuck Palahniuk, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kelly Oxford and Margaret Atwood, among hundreds of others.

Cooking demonstrations and panels are well represented on the lineup with scheduled appearances from Sqirl's Jessica Koslow, Mozza's Nancy Silverton and celebrity chef Ayesha Curry.

The rest of the festival, scheduled for April 22 and 23, includes a mix of novelists (T.C. Boyle, Michael Connelly, Roxane Gay, Joyce Carol Oates), actors (Stephen Tobolowsky, Tippi Hedren), assorted on-air personalities (Cesar Millan, Michael Eric Dyson and Ben Acker and Ben Blacker) and Dave Grohl in conversation with his mom Virginia. Check out the full schedule here.

Admission to the event and nearly all of its readings are free. However, indoor conversations require reservations; tickets are available beginning April 16 at 8am for free with a $1 service fee. If you'd rather skip the service charges, you can try your luck at the on-site ticket booth, but we don't suggest that for the more popular panels. Festival passes ($35) have returned, and this time around they guarantee admission to 20 panels (up from only eight last year) and include access to the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes ceremony on the evening prior to the festival.

The Festival of Books takes place April 22 from 10am to 6pm and April 23 from 10am to 5pm across the USC campus.

