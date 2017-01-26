Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Megatron and Curious George at Universal Studios Hollywood

When it comes to celebrating the Chinese New Year, Los Angeles comes abundant with options. A great family friendly option for kids and kids-at-heart would be heading to the theme park. Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the Year of the Rooster by bringing out some of their most well-loved characters in festive Chinese attire. Guests can come hang out and take pictures with Po and Tigress from Kung Fu Panda, Woody Woodpecker, and Curious George. The star of the event though is Transformers villain Megatron, who has been programmed to speak in Mandarin for the festivities. Red Chinese lanterns line the entire plaza while an array of Asian-inspired treats, including doughnuts and fortune cookies, are available. You can also write down your New Year's wishes on red paper and hang them on the trees. The event runs until February 5. Check out our favorite photos from the event.