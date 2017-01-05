Cellador Ales is opening their tap room for the first time this weekend

It's been a while since a tasting room sprung up in the San Fernando Valley, but this weekend, a new microbrewery is opening up its doors for tastings in North Hills. Cellador Ales, which first launched in 2014 but hasn't had a tap room until now, is inviting curious imbibers and fans to its warehouse for the first time this weekend, offering a selection of its beers both on draft or in the bottle.

Cellador specializes in 100 percent oak barrel-fermented beers, with an emphasis on wild and sour ales. The brewery also liberally employs Brettanomyces, a type of wild yeast that give beers an especially unique flavor profile. Read: these are some truly funky beers. This weekend, you'll be able to try some Cellador standouts, including Akimbo, Firegold, Mosaic, Citra and Restik, all of which are available in 5- and 10-ounce pours (Restik, a Farmhouse ale, is being launched for the first time this weekend). Fall in love with a couple and want to take them home? Some of the bottles will be offered to go; there will also be food from Tacos La Bomba available for purchase.

The Valley's craft beer scene hasn't seen the same kind of brewery explosion happening in the South Bay or Downtown L.A. Instead, it has cultivated a dedicated following among stalwarts such as Ladyface Ale and San Fernando Brewing Co., as well as relative newcomer MacLeod Ale. But there's always room for more beer, and we're happy that Cellador Ales is now able to share its goods with the rest of us on a regular basis. Will you be checking them out this weekend?

Cellador Ales is located at 16745 Schoenborn St in North Hills. The tap room hours are Fri 4-9pm, Sat noon-8pm, Sun noon-6pm.

