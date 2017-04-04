Coachella 2017 style advice from 8 L.A. fashion bloggers

Part fashion spectacle, part music festival, Coachella never disappoints with its killer lineup of trendsetting styles and beauty looks—from crocheted crop tops and fringe bags to floral dresses and the ubiquitous flower crown. But as L.A.-based style maven Jenny Cipoletti of Margo & Me points out, "It’s time to rethink the Coachella uniform." This season, we’ve tapped some of L.A.’s top fashion bloggers and influencers (add up their Instagram followers and you'll get way more people than attend a sold-out Coachella weekend) to share their music festival dos and don’ts—spoiler alert: those flower crowns are a no-go. Read through these tried and true tips to find out what’s catching the eyes of these fashion tour de forces—and what will likely catch the lens of countless street-style photographers.

Packing list must-haves: "Sexy swimsuits (I love minimal styles in solid colors), chic cover-ups like long caftans or linen dresses, jewelry you can layer, distressed denim (cut-offs for day and jeans for evening), a wide-brimmed hat (straw for day, suede for evening) and a leather jacket."

What's new versus what's tired: "I would love to see girls playing around with their beauty looks like pops of color on the lip, flowers braided into the hair, unique nail art and glowing skin. I would also love to never see another flash tattoo or exposed bum."

Tips for this year's fest: "When in doubt, rent a locker so you can toss in all of your cute daytime and evening attire. Once the sun goes down, you can grab your denim jacket and swap out some accessories for whatever is more practical."

What's new versus what's tired: "I want to see more denim, braids and lace. Fewer flower crowns, less fringe and no swimsuits as tops."

Kelsey White of Something Beachy, @kelsey_white

Tips for this year's fest: "Play with trends—don't wear them head to toe. Keep your outfit simple and focus on accessories like retro sunglasses or a wide-brimmed hat."

What's new versus what's tired: "I love long, see-through embroidered dresses, statement earrings and minimal makeup. No more fishnets and flash tattoos!"

Photograph: Jana Williams

Packing list must-haves: "The perfect pair of boots; they dress up any outfit, whether it's a great pair of denim shorts or a vibrant, two-piece ensemble. Plus, they protect your feet from mobs of festival-goers!"

What's new versus what's tired: "I want to see a more elevated approach to festival fashion and beauty—think dainty, minimalist layers of gold jewelry or glitter strobing on the cheeks. Less fringe and oversized flower crowns. It's time we re-think the Coachella uniform."

Photograph: Tommy Garcia

Tips for this year's fest: "Don't feel like you have to break the bank buying new stuff for the festival. Tons of affordable brands have great, festival-style curated collections (and great outfit inspiration!), such as H&M, Forever21, Zara and even Revolve."

What's new versus what's tired: "I love how personal you can make the embroidered denim trend, so I would love to see how people rock it and make it their own. I can't say I'd miss flower crowns or aggressively short shorts—nope!"

Tips for this year's festival: "Show skin and highly accessorize. And bring a bandana just in case of a desert sand storm."

What's new versus what's tired: "More streetwear and transparent sunglasses; less boho, floral and fringe."

Packing list must-haves: "Levi's 501s, statement sunglasses, something lacy and lace-up sandals. I bring a jacket because it gets chilly at night, and a light cross-body bag."

What's new versus what's tired: "I'd like to see some Chloé silhouettes and flowing dresses. No more neon."

Photograph: Lauren Dunn

Packing list must-haves: "Coachella is still about the music for me, so I know I can't go wrong with some classic vintage concert tees. Icons Los Angeles is my favorite brand for this; they collect one-of-a-kind vintage pieces sourced from all over the world."

What's new versus what's tired: "Color! Festivals are the perfect time to dress in a fun way, so experimenting with bright colors and different patters is the way to go. I'm on the hunt for the perfect kimono. What's tired? Flower crowns. Enough said."

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.