Current storm hitting L.A. is already causing flooding and damage

L.A. simply can't handle rain, especially the amount we're seeing during this current storm. Sure, we were given ample warning that it would be the biggest storm to hit the city all winter, but it seems that as soon as the first few raindrops fell, all hell broke loose.

According to the Daily Breeze, flights out of LAX are being canceled and delayed due to the weather, which not only includes heavy rain but winds between 40 to 70 miles per hour. There have been reports of fallen trees as well as other damage caused by the winds. Mudslides and flooding are also prompting road closures—you can find a list of current closures here. Rain is expected to continue through Saturday, so there's only more to come.

Take a look at some of the flooding and damage being caused by the storm below, and please be safe out there!

Wait a minute,

I thought in Never Rains in California?

Someone call The Mamas and The Papas...#LARain pic.twitter.com/Dyh21Hj9vc — Don (@DonSalmonKeys) February 17, 2017

#LArain This poor soul thought his car was a boat. NB 5 at Lankershim. I hope he can swim. @ABC7 @KNX1070 @NBCLA @CBSLA @KTLAnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/HWBSd7mshb

Leaving work for the weekend just got trickier for this poor person. #LARain #Irvine pic.twitter.com/wM0PiXOdO2 — JessicaLinehanGarcia (@thethreebeesmom) February 17, 2017

#LARain #StormWatch winds are getting violent in the high desert. 60mph winds! This is insane. Getting worse too. 🤐🙇😦😨 pic.twitter.com/gBq9sc92a9 — Ana P. Rose (@anaprose) February 17, 2017

Weather update: Jack In The Box sign destroyed in Sylmar as storm moves into area #LARain https://t.co/y0UZLfNWSq pic.twitter.com/YJ1N63EDEC — KTLA (@KTLA) February 17, 2017

My view right now in Ventura. 35mph gusts, .50" - .75" so far and the heaviest downpours yet to arrive. #socalstorm #lastorm #venturastorm #larain A post shared by Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:52am PST

#larain #la #hummer #h2 #hummerisnobummer A post shared by Mike Lehman (@socaldaddee) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Yucca tree limbs down, never liked that mailbox anyhow. #LARain #StormWatch #luckyitwasntthebigtree A post shared by Jennifer Lane-Burnell (@jennibcreative) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

