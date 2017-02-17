  • Blog
Current storm hitting L.A. is already causing flooding and damage

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 3:46pm

Current storm hitting L.A. is already causing flooding and damage

L.A. simply can't handle rain, especially the amount we're seeing during this current storm. Sure, we were given ample warning that it would be the biggest storm to hit the city all winter, but it seems that as soon as the first few raindrops fell, all hell broke loose.

According to the Daily Breeze, flights out of LAX are being canceled and delayed due to the weather, which not only includes heavy rain but winds between 40 to 70 miles per hour. There have been reports of fallen trees as well as other damage caused by the winds. Mudslides and flooding are also prompting road closures—you can find a list of current closures here. Rain is expected to continue through Saturday, so there's only more to come.

Take a look at some of the flooding and damage being caused by the storm below, and please be safe out there! 

#LArain This poor soul thought his car was a boat. NB 5 at Lankershim. I hope he can swim. @ABC7 @KNX1070 @NBCLA @CBSLA @KTLAnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/HWBSd7mshb

 

#larain #la #hummer #h2 #hummerisnobummer

A post shared by Mike Lehman (@socaldaddee) on

 

Yucca tree limbs down, never liked that mailbox anyhow. #LARain #StormWatch #luckyitwasntthebigtree

A post shared by Jennifer Lane-Burnell (@jennibcreative) on

