Dan Savage brings his sex-positive porn fest HUMP! to L.A.

Sex-advice author (and It Gets Better Project co-founder) Dan Savage is returning to L.A. with HUMP!, his amateur porn film festival and general celebration of sex-positivity in all forms. For its third presentation in L.A., the Seattle-based festival will take over the Downtown Independent in DTLA on March 31 and April 1 and again April 7 and 8, with a foray to the Art Theatre in Long Beach on April 6.

HUMP! came about when the “Savage Love” scribe put a call out to his readers back in 2005 to send him their homemade "dirty movies" showing off any fetish, proclivity, body or combination of genders that they desired. The tapes started pouring in, and he decided to share the films with a festival, which has now grown to host thousands of viewers and, more recently, tour the country.

"We bill HUMP! as an amateur porn festival. But it's more than that. It's rare for people to watch porn that takes them outside their comfort zones,” Savage said in a statement announcing the L.A. dates. “At the end of every film people clap and cheer. It's moving and wonderful and newcomers don't expect it. The whole festival is a celebration of sexual diversity.”

The tagline of the film festival is “Where everyone is sexy,” and the 22 all-new films in this year’s program embrace all types of people having all types of sex— cheeky, at times, as well as sincere and vulnerable.

HUMP! Film Fest takes place at the Downtown Independent on March 31 and April 1, 7 and 8, with screenings at 7:15 and 9pm each night; tickets are $25. The festival moves to the Art Theatre in Long Beach on April 6 for a single screening at 8pm; tickets are $20. All ticket-buyers must be 18+.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.