Disneyland's Dole Whip is now available as cotton candy

Disneyland park-goers in need of a sugar rush have a covetable new option to try. Pineapple Dole Whip has taken cotton candy form, but only for a limited time.

Pineapple Dole Whip is a soft-serve frozen dessert that has collected legions of fans since debuting at Disneyland in 1986. The refreshing treat inspires large lines for the two windows at the Enchanted Tiki Room of Adventureland from which the whips are sold.

Popularity of Dole Whip has already encouraged a few sweet variants prior to this cotton candy spin-off, including last year’s addition of rum-soaked adult Dole Whip offered only at the Disneyland Hotel (not in the actual theme part itself, where liquor is banned outside of the exclusive Club 33).

Details about the cotton candy are scant, but we know that news of the tropical fairy floss’ debut broke on the Instagram of @DisneyFoodBlog after the first one was spotted in the wild.

PopSugar reports that the cotton candy is available at several kiosks around the Disney California Adventure, so you can get the taste without waiting in those famous lines. They aren’t giving exact dates, but the Dole Whip cotton candy has been listed as a limited-edition seasonal release.

If you could do without the cotton candy and just want to sate a craving for the original cold stuff, you don’t need to buy a park pass to get your fix. Plenty of local dessert shops offer their own takes on Dole Whip, some licensed by the Dole company, others simply inspired by the juicy fruit flavor.

