Don't want to drive to San Francisco? Sleep in a Cabin bus instead.

Last year, a startup called SleepBus caused a social media ruckus when they announced their short-lived chic overnight bus trips between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Well, now they're back with a new name and a new look: Cabin, "America's first moving hotel."

Starting at $115 one way, you can bunk up with buds while you take the journey to San Francisco. All of the trips are overnight and depart at 11pm and arrive by 7am (or so). You can bring along two pieces of luggage, and your ticket also includes free Wi-Fi and complimentary tea. Your personal cabin—which has just enough room to fit a bed—comes with an outlet, a reading light and some ear plugs so your noisy neighbors don't bother you.

The journey from Los Angeles to San Francisco isn't really long enough to necessitate a proper hotel stay, but Cabin will certainly be a welcome choice for those who dread the long and boring drive up north. On the other hand, roundtrip flights are often a couple of bucks cheaper and—even with that extra airport time factored in—can save you some precious time if you're just going on a quick weekend trip.

Planning on spending a night aboard Cabin? Let us know how it is.

