Dough Box is finally opening their own restaurant

Dough Box has been offering some of the best pizza in Los Angeles—if you’re willing to call ahead, drive to their off-the-beaten-path commissary kitchen in Boyle Heights, pick it up outside and then drive it home before it gets cold. Until now, that is. It seems that it’s finally going to get easier to get your Chicago-style deep-dish pie. Dough Box will be opening its first actual restaurant in March.

The new restaurant space will take over an old Mexican bakery on Eastern Avenue in El Sereno, just a mile away from their current operation, according to Eater L.A. No more waiting around in your car outside a dark commercial warehouse to pick up your dinner or wishing you lived within the five-mile delivery radius.

Dough Box’s restaurant will offer more space and, once things are up and running, more menu options as well. Right now, Dough Box sticks to a pretty tightly-edited assortment of pizza choices—primarily, classic topping combos on deep-dish crusts, with two thin crust options available twice a week—but the flexibility of the new restaurant set-up will let them add more dishes and variety over time.

It seems that, at least for now, the original location will continue to operate for delivery and take-out orders, so there should be no interruption to you getting your pizza fix.

Dough Box El Sereno will be located a 2734 N Eastern Ave. Opening is projected for March, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

