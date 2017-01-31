Eagle Rock's favorite brunch spot, Auntie Em's Kitchen, is closing down

Eagle Rock is losing one of its longest-running—and most adorable—restaurants. After 15 years, Auntie Em’s Kitchen is closing its doors on February 5.

Owner Terri Wahl started her career as the front-person of the all-female Long Beach punk band the Red Aunts. After the band broke up in 1998, she made the jump to cooking and launched a catering business. After five years of catering, she opened Auntie Em’s Kitchen. Now, with the closure of the restaurant, she’ll be returning to catering with a new venture called Spotted Hen Catering.

In addition to traditional catering, Spotted Hen will offer pick-up holiday meals and baked goods, according to a statement Wahl sent to Eater L.A. She will also be offering cooking classes at Urban Kitchen in South Pasadena.

While it sounds like Wahl will be keeping busy, it’s certainly seems like a loss for the neighborhood, where her home-style cooking brought in crowds for breakfast, brunch and lunch service. Hungry fans concerned they’ll go into withdrawal without her dishes, might pick up her 2014 cookbook, Auntie Em’s Kitchen: A Musician’s Guide to Breakfast and Brunch, which contains how-tos for some of the restaurant’s most popular classics.

Auntie Em’s Kitchen will remain open until Sunday so you still have time to say goodbye—and grab a slice of pie while you’re there.

Auntie Em’s Kitchen is located at 4616 N Eagle Rock Blvd in Los Angeles, hours are 8am-7pm on Monday through Friday, 8am-6pm on Saturday and 8am-4pm on Sunday.

