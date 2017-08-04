Felix's Evan Funke shares his go-to meal and favorite farmers' markets

There’s no L.A. chef more passionate about pasta than Evan Funke, formerly of Rustic Canyon and the now-shuttered Bucato. At Felix, Abbot Kinney’s new trattoria, Funke makes pasta by hand—188 distinct shapes!—in a glass-walled, temperature-controlled room for all his guests to see. We caught up with the pasta purveyor about a few of his local favorites.

Go-to meal

“I’ve studied cacio e pepe for 10 years and it never gets old. I think my iteration stands alone in L.A.”

Cooking close to the ground

“Felix is 95 percent farmers’ market–driven. I shop at the Santa Monica and Hollywood farmers’ markets. We work with 17 different farmers, each with a specific microclimate that makes their produce different.”

Downtime dinners

“I haven’t taken a day off yet! I love eating at Jon [Shook] and Vinny [Dotolo]’s places; they just do exceptional work.”

Good company

“It’s been a dream of mine to cook on this street for 10 years. The high concentration of tastemakers we’re surrounded by—Tasting Kitchen, Gjelina—and their longevity—it’s great company to be in.”

