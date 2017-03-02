Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles to headline L.A.'s newest music fest

There is a new entry hitting the already-crowded summer music festival scene. Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles will headline Classic West, a two-day fest at Dodger Stadium in July. The festival will also take place in New York City at Citi Field under the name Classic East.

Other than the headliners and general information reported today by Billboard, not many details about the festival have emerged. We do know that it will be a collaboration between some heavy-hitters in the music industry, including Live Nation, Oak View Group, Azoff MSG Entertainment and CAA, the client rosters of which might give some hints to go on as we speculate what acts will be added to fill out the bill.

Last year, Desert Trip showed that the audience is definitely out there for a classic rock-oriented music festival stocked with marquee legacy acts, so it makes sense that Classic West and Classic East want to get in on that action.

Unlike Desert Trip, which, so far, has been cagey on if it will be happening again, the team behind these new festivals has already made it clear from the get-go that its hoping these festivals will become an annual event.

This is scheduled to be the first public performance by The Eagles since the 2016 death of founding band member Glenn Frey. Fleetwood Mac will be fresh off of the release of a new reissue of their classic album, Tango in the Night.

