For one day only, Smorgasburg is popping up on the westside

You know when you hear about a really cool event going on, then find out that it's on the other side of town and immediately squash any desire you had to attend? For eastsiders, it might be First Fridays on Abbot Kinney. For westsiders, hoofing it all the way to the Downtown Arts District to go to Smorgasburg can seem like a gargantuan task (especially when it's raining). But, dear Santa Monica friends, what if Smorgasburg came to you?

On Saturday, March 11, the food market will be popping up on the Santa Monica Pier from 11am to 5pm, east of Pacific Park and behind the carousel. All our favorite Smorgasburg stalwarts will be there: Amazebowls, Shrimp Daddy, Lobsterdamus, Donut Friend and more, plus newcomers like Chichidango and J/10 Chai Co. Snag a burger from LocoL, oysters from the Jolly Oyster and inventive ice cream flavors from Wanderlust Creamery. There will also be shopping vendors in case you're looking to do a little retail therapy, with goods from Capricorn Press, No Tox Life, Rx Candles and more.

Entry into Smorgasburg is free, though you'll likely spend a good amount on food while you're there (trust us, you'll want to vendor hop). This is also the first time Smorgasburg in L.A. has been accessible by metro, so really, there's no excuse to miss it—even if you live on the eastside.

