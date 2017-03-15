Get into shape for summer with these fun runs happening this spring

The weather this week has us feeling like spring is already here. Though we have a few days till it's official, it's definitely making us think about getting back into a gym. Some people, though, need a little extra motivation to get into shape. Sometimes it's in the form of a specific event like a wedding or vacation, and other times we just need a little fun to get us going. Thankfully, spring is jam-packed with fun runs that will motivate you to hit the ground running (literally) in your quest for a summer bod. So stop making excuses and sign up for one, or all, of these fun runs today.

Los Angeles Women’s 5K (Griffith Park): This race is for dog lovers because the best part of it is you can bring your dog along on the run with you! Solo runners will start at the front of the corral, in front of the dogs and their owners. Adoption booths will also be set up at the event, so if you attend without a furry child this year, perhaps next year you'll return with a new best friend running at your side. A portion of proceeds go to NKLA and Downtown Dog Rescue. Sunday, March 26.

Silverlake Conservatory of Music 5K Funk Run (Griffith Park): The primarily flat, hard-packed dirt terrain of this Griffith Park course is the perfect opportunity to run a personal best! In addition, entry fees support youth music education. Sunday, April 23.

Color Fun Fest 5K (Los Angeles):Wear your brightest whites and get showered with 10,000 pounds of color to emerge at the finish line with a race under your belt and an improved wardrobe. Run the 1.6-mile course once, twice or three times if you’re feeling really colorful! What sets this “color run” apart from others is the option to run in the morning or at night—or get the VIP ticket and run both for even more color. Saturday, April 29.

2017 Tinker Bell Half Marathon (Anaheim): Run a race at the happiest place on Earth and you’re sure to finish with a smile. Make your way through Neverland and the Disneyland Resort to “earn” your wings. Choose from the half marathon, 10K or 5K. Experienced runners can choose to complete the Pixie Dust Challenge by running the half and the 10K (on separate days). Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.

Mother's Day 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon (Van Nuys): If you enjoy running but not enough to drop over $100 on a race entry fee, A Better World Running hosts a variety of distance races at a lower cost. While you won’t receive a T-shirt or tote bag, your experience at one of their events is worth more than race goodies. Before your Mother’s Day brunch, convince the family to get in some exercise. Those pancakes will taste even greater. Sunday, May 14.

The LA Life Run (Downtown): This race is a must for any L.A. enthusiast. Each year marks a different theme inspired by an L.A. icon or attraction that is native to the city—represented on the finisher’s medal. You will be surrounded by live music during the race before crossing the finish line near Staples Center and L.A. Live. The race after-party will give you something to look forward to as you push through the miles. Race proceeds go toward the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Sunday, May 21.

