  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get romantic this Valentine's Day with a bottle of wine and 'The Elixir of Love'

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 5:13pm

Get romantic this Valentine's Day with a bottle of wine and 'The Elixir of Love'
Photograph: Martha Benedict

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day date idea? Pacific Opera Project is launching its 2017 season with a bit of romance. Donizetti's The Elixir of Love (or L'elisir d'amore) follows Nemorino, who is in love with a well-to-do woman named Adina; but she won't give him the time of day. Nemorino gets a bottle of love potion to use on her, but will it work? And will it work before she marries Sergeant Belcore?  

If that romantic tale isn't enough for your Valentine's Day plans (or if your date isn't quite into opera), you should know this isn't your typical opera production. Pacific Opera Project has reimagined the usual theater-going experience by performing traditional operas in unconventional places that have a more relaxed, friendly atmosphere. The Elixir of Love will take place at the Highland Park Ebell Club, where audience members will have table seating with bottles of wine and snacks. The performance will be sung in Italian with English subtitles and an orchestra. 

Still not your type of Valentine's Day date? Check out our guide to Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.  

Performances of The Elixir of Love take place on February 10, 11, 14, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 8pm. Tickets for table seating for two (with a bottle of wine and snacks) is $65, while a table for four is $120. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 323-739-6122. Highland Park Ebell Club is located at 131 S Ave 57, Los Angeles. 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Stephanie Cary 100 Posts

Stephanie Cary is the deputy editor of Time Out Los Angeles. Though she's a NorCal transplant, she's made her home in LA and can list a thousand reasons why SoCal is better. You can follow her on Twitter at @stephiecary. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest