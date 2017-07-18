Halloween is taking over Disney California Adventure for the first time this fall

Did someone say "Radiator Screams"? It's about time the magical world of Disney cast its spell (and impressive decoration skills) on Disney California Adventure, the sister park to Disneyland.

Luckily for you Halloween-obsessed Mickey fans, the Anaheim amusement park is joining in on the holiday spirit and launching its first-ever Haul-O-Ween celebration at Cars Land, with other festive touches across the rest of California adventure. From September 15 through October 31, expect a bounty of ghoulish festivities, jack-o-lanterns galore, spectacularly spooky characters and clever Halloween-inspired puns.

The transformation begins the second you approach the park with a large-scale Oogie Boogie character towering over the grand entrance, inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The wicked theme continues down Buena Vista Street with haunting decor dotting every inch of the thoroughfare's whimsical main shops and pit stops.

Down in Radiator Springs—er, Radiator Screams—find all your favorite attractions and characters oozing with Halloween spirit. Everything down to the shop names will get a spooky twist (think Fillmore’s Jack-Oil Lanterns, Flo’s Spider-Car, Witchy Miss Lizzie’s shop and, our personal favorite, Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree). No word yet if the fan-favorite Radiator Springs Racers ride will get a holiday-inspired makeover along the drive, but if it's anything like the Haunted Mansion, there could be a ghoulish surprise in store.

Mickey's Halloween Party guests are also in for an added treat. For the first time, Disney California Adventure Park will be included in the pre-party perks, meaning early attendees will be able to enter both theme parks for three whole hours before the ticketed event begins at Disneyland. Once you've checked out your favorite attractions, head to the main event, complete with live performances, trick-or-treating, your favorite Disney villains, fireworks and a haunted parade led by the Headless Horseman.

It's safe to say no one does All Hallow's Eve quite like the happiest place on earth.

