Hello Kitty gets a permanent cafe today (and she'll even give you a free drink)

Hello Kitty is finally getting her own permanent café in Los Angeles. After repeated pop-ups and visits by the Hello Kitty Café truck, today an official café will open in the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall. And, if you’re one of the first 50 daily customers today, tomorrow or Sunday, the new spot will even treat you to a free drink of your choice to celebrate the grand opening.

If you want to be among those 50 first, you’ll need to plan way ahead, however. As soon as news broke about the opening date, Westfield officials told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that they expected the café to draw crowds lining up “soon after sunrise” just to get a glimpse.

While we’re not sure we have that level of dedication to the mouthless Sanrio kitten, we wouldn’t mind stopping by the cheery pink café for treats like miniature strawberry cakes, donut macarons (yes, donut macarons), coffee drinks, iced tea with rose or peach, and Hello Kitty pocket pies, most of them decorated with Hello Kitty’s signature bow.

The open-sided kiosk style café is located on the ground level of the mall, in the center court area (if you can’t find it, just look for wherever the massive, excited crowd is congregating, because it’s probably there). It will serve customers during standard mall hours of 11am to 9pm, Monday through Thursday, 11am to 10pm on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday, and 10am to 9pm on Sunday.

