Here's how to get two special Shake Shack burgers this weekend, plus a free ShackBurger

Burger fiends, something great is in store for you this weekend. From today, March 3, until Sunday, March 5, Shake Shack and the NoMad truck will be collaborating to serve Angelenos two special burgers.

They're whipping out the $8.99 Humm Burger again, which they last served in 2014. It is "a gruyère cheeseburger topped with applewood smoked bacon, celery relish, Bibb lettuce & truffle mayo." The burger is available in their West Hollywood location today only, then it comes back on Sunday at their Hollywood location.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

For $10, you can get Shake Shack's rendition of NoMad's chicken burger called The Patty Shack, "a black truffle chicken burger with cave-aged Jasper Hill Farm cheddar & gruyère cheese, onion, leek and ShackSauce." This glorious creation will be available at NoMad trucks exclusively. Here's the schedule, which you might want to keep handy while on the hunt:

Friday, March 3, from 11am-3pm: The NoMad Truck will be parked either directly next to the West Hollywood Shake Shack on West Knoll Dr or across the street on California State Route 2 (CA-2). Stay tuned on Twitter for the exact location day-of.

Saturday, March 4, from 11am-3pm: The NoMad Truck will be parked directly in front of the Hollywood Shack on Hollywood Boulevard.

Sunday, March 5, from 10am-4pm: As they are every Sunday, the NoMad Truck will be parked within the five-acre site of this New York transplant Smorgasburg LA.

Proceeds from the weekend collaboration benefit the nonprofit organization Chrysalis, which is dedicated to "creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals."

Can't make it out? Shake Shack just announced their first-ever cookbook, with 70 recipes to help you whip up your very own burger masterpiece at home. It also includes recipes of their famous crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes. Those who pre-order a copy before May 16 gets a voucher for a free burger.

