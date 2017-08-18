Here's how to spend a perfect day in Long Beach

There are many ways to explore Long Beach, but there's only one perfect way to spend a day in the waterfront city. We've put together an itinerary for your perfect day in Long Beach.

Morning

Start your day with a stroll around the serene central pond at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden. Then grab a seat on the patio at the appropriately named Local Spot, and dive into a plate of fluffy banana pancakes or one of a dozen different omelettes. Walk off your breakfast while exploring Naples (The Colonnade Canal and North Ravenna Drive), a residential neighborhood that’s borrowed a bit of Italian inspiration for its three man-made islands and narrow waterways.

Afternoon

Peruse the forward-thinking collections at the Museum of Latin American Art, then grab a bite to eat at Pike Restaurant & Bar, a colorful dive that serves top-notch fish-and-chips and lobster tacos. Head toward Long Beach’s downtown waterfront, and take in the area’s sights, including the kitsch collection of shops and restaurants at Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific and, visible just across the bay, the handsome and historic luxury ocean liner, the Queen Mary.

Night

Swing by indie record shop Fingerprints in the early evening for a good chance at catching a live show or just to thumb through stacks of vinyl. Then sit down for a meal in the rustic yet refined dining room of 4th & Olive Restaurant, where seafood plates pair with German fare like brats, pretzels and pickles. Wash it all down with a craft brew at Beachwood BBQ & Brewing or a whiskey flight at the Blind Donkey.

