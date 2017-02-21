Here's where to watch the 2017 Oscars this weekend

There's no avoiding Oscar season in Los Angeles, even if you've somehow managed to steer clear of the looming billboards and Hollywood talk that surround us every day in this city. Hollywood Boulevard shuts down, red carpet outfits are analyzed and speeches are deemed too political or not political enough. Let's get through this together, shall we? We've curated a list of our favorite Academy Awards viewing parties and specials around town—no ball gown required.

Ocean Prime: The Beverly Hills steak and seafood spot is hosting an Oscar viewing party in their two lounges, where you can indulge in a Sunday Surf & Turf menu (two courses and a side for $60) or sip on a signature cocktail. Fill out a ballot of winners for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Paley: From 2:30pm to close on Sunday, Paley in Hollywood is offering fashion-forward cocktails—that is, drinks that are an homage to iconic dresses worn by previous winners. There's the Halle Berry, made with mezcal, Dubonnet, cynar, beet juice and lime; the Audrey Hepburn, made with rum, Velvet Falernum, coconut cream, cinnamon and lime; the Gwyneth Paltrow, a blend of vodka, Chambord, strawberry banana yogurt and sparkling rosé; and more. May the best woman win.

Ace Hotel: What better place to watch the Oscars than in a thoroughly Oscar-esque theater? The Theatre at Ace Hotel will be streaming both the red carpet arrivals and live ceremony starting at 3:30pm (free with RSVP). Party attire encouraged.

Tres by José Andrés: Head to this SLS Hotel staple at 4:30pm on Sunday for a Sparkle Like Starlets Oscar Viewing Party, red carpet included. Each $40 ticket includes a red carpet photo op, a welcome glass of cava, truffle popcorn, seating and a raffle ticket to win a night at the hotel. There will also be signature bites, like croquetas de pollo and homemade pappardelle pasta.

Tuck Room Tavern: A four-course meal, drinks, a red carpet, games—this is Oscar-viewing at its finest. Tickets to the Tuck Room Tavern party are $65, and include a prix-fixe dinner with dishes like La La Lamb and Meuniere by the Sea, along with themed cocktails, starting with the Red Carpet Fizz.

