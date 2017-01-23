Iconic Whisky A Go Go neon sign up for auction this week

Want to own a little piece of rock 'n' roll history? If you've got upwards of $25,000 to play with, the famous neon sign that once hung above the legendary Whisky A Go Go rock club on the Sunset Strip could be yours. The sign will go up for auction this Wednesday at Saco River Auction Co. in Maine. It reads "The Whisky" in bright pink script letters spanning 13 feet, and graced the club's entrance in the '80s and '90s during the heyday of punk, grunge and new wave. It was replaced in 2004 with a sign displaying the club's full name.

The legendary Whisky A Go Go rock club opened on the Sunset Strip in 1964, giving birth to the rock and roll scene in Los Angeles. The club played an important role in the career of many musicians and bands, especially those coming out of Southern California. The Doors were once the club's house band, and the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, the Turtles and the Monkees all owe a debt to the club. More recently, bands such as the Ramones, Blondie, Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Guns N' Roses, the Melvins and Metallica graced the stage. The club was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The sign sold for nearly $35,000 in 2012, auctioneer Troy Thibodeau tells Billboard, but was returned to him when the buyer defaulted on his payments. It's expected to sell for anywhere between $25,000 and $60,000 at this Wednesday's auction.

Check out this video for views of the sign and footage of the club when it first gained fame in the 1960s.

