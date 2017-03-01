Jaden Smith is leaving random artwork around for you to find

Jaden Smith is more than just an actor, rapper, celebrity spawn, youth philanthropist and author of the most woke feed on Twitter. He is also, obviously, a visual artist, and he really wants to share his art with you. This week, he’s been creating artworks and leaving them in public places around Los Angeles for fans to find.

Lucky Smith-enthusiast Keven Doan claimed the first piece from where it was left outside of Hamilton-Selway Fine Art, the West Hollywood gallery that specializes in Pop artists like Andy Warhol. (Will we see Jaden Smith for sale in their gallery soon? We can only assume.)

The canvas Doan snagged is a large-scale piece in black and white, featuring the question “Will you die with me?” along with other words and phrases. The style seems to suggest that young Jaden has been taking just a bit of influence from Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The next piece was left in Panorama City and was picked up by an anonymous collector who has yet to come forward on social media to announce they found it or reveal a photo of the work itself, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Want to be the next to get your hands on a Jaden Smith original? Keep an eye out on the artist’s Twitter feed. He posts each time he leaves a piece to be discovered, along with a photo clue to where you’ll find it. Next time you see his art, it might well be on an art museum wall.

