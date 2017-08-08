Jane Q is now open with Californian-meets-Mediterranean fare in the heart of Hollywood

Sitting pretty a block above Hollywood and Vine, Kimpton Hotel Group's latest venture brings us a stylish new place to perch. Jane Q, situated in the Everly Hotel, opened at the end of last week offering a casual, countertop-seating experience near the Beachwood Canyon edge of Hollywood.

Helmed by Las Vegas familiar Bryan Podgorski as executive chef, with Georgia native Jason T. Hall as chef de cuisine, the restaurant and coffee bar is light and breezy with a focus on vegetables, wood-fired pizza and Mediterranean-inspired fare that occasionally dips into the American South. An all-day menu—served 11am to 10pm daily—presents crispy eggplant with tahini yogurt, lemon and garlic; avocado parfait with yogurt, marinated cucumbers and house-made focaccia; and a black truffle calzone.

The breakfast menu—6 to 11am—serves inspired house-cured salmon, in-house pastries, granola and other usual suspects, then veers into Southern territory with the Grits+Eggs—soft eggs with heirloom grits, Benton’s country ham and red-eye gravy—and the Savannah B.E.L.T. with its pickled green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon candy and fried egg. Of course it wouldn't feel "California-inspired" if there weren't a farmers' market involved, and fortunately for the Everly, there's one just a few blocks away.

“I have close relationships with local farmers who understand the thought and care that goes into creating each dish at Jane Q," says Hall, who sources much of his produce from the Hollywood Farmers' Market. "We’re excited to work with them to serve fresh, interesting food that will put the restaurant on the map as a go-to destination for a truly wholesome and enjoyable dining experience.”

Though the hotel's new Ever Bar—which opened just above Jane Q—offers a full cocktail program, the Everly's restaurant won't overlap in beverages. In fact, Jane Q will serve four cocktails unique to the space: the Vodka, So…Duh, with vodka, kale juice, lemon cordial and soda; the Negroni Sbagliato with vermouth, Campari and prosecco; the Sicilian Café with amaro, espresso and tonic; and Etna’s Delight with Fernet, lime cordial and Sicilian-orange soda.

In addition to the natural light from that wall of atrium windows, you'll find white tile, marble tabletops and natural-wood accents—providing an ideal backdrop for pics of Podgorski and Hall's so-Instagrammable food. (See also: this insane rainbow of a vegetable plateau.) All the better for those in Hollywood's see-and-be-seen dining scene.

Jane Q is now open in Kimpton's Everly Hotel, at 1800 Argyle Avenue, from 6am to 10pm daily.

