Jay-Z announces a 4:44 tour beginning at Anaheim's Honda Center and ending at the Forum

Jay-Z has had a big couple of weeks, with the birth of his twins and the release of his much-acclaimed new album 4:44.

Now, he's announced a 31-date North American tour, which will kick of at Anaheim's Honda Center on October 27 and culminate at the Forum on December 21. General admission ticket prices for both shows range from $39 to $410.

Non-Tidal users—which we imagine is most of you—can purchase tickets for the tour starting this Friday, July 14 at 10am, but sales have already started for die-hard Tidal subscribers. Ticketmaster is offering four different VIP packages for ballers that can shell out $250 to $750 for a night with Hov. Depending on the level of importance, fans will get access to a special pre-show lounge with hors d'oeuvres and drinks, as well as a DJ playing Jay-Z's most popular hits to get you all hyped up for the show. There will also be an exclusive merchandise item to be announced.

GA tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and VIP tickets are sold via VIP Nation. Check out the full tour schedule below.

