Join us for a night with Time Out L.A.'s must-see comedians of 2017

Join us for a night with some of L.A.'s hottest up-and-coming comedians as we celebrate the release of our second issue of Time Out Los Angeles magazine! Comedians we've selected as the ones to watch in 2017—including Matt Ingebretson, Zach Sherwin, American Town Hall and more—will take the stage at the Downtown Independent while guests enjoy popcorn and drinks from Infuse Spirits and peruse our newest issue.

Your $15 ticket includes entry to the show, 90 minutes of comedy, free popcorn, one cocktail from Infuse Spirits and a first look at the newest Time Out magazine.

All guests must be 21+ to attend. Seating is first come, first served. Street parking is available, but Uber or Lyft is always recommended. Learn more and get tickets here. See you there!

