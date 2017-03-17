Katy Perry will, at long last, be allowed to live in a convent

Katy Perry’s long-standing legal battle to move into the historic Los Feliz property once used as a convent for the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary has finally gone in her favor. A Los Angeles judge ruled yesterday in favor of the deal the pop star has been attempting to close since 2015.

The story goes that Perry put in her $14.5 million bid on the Roman-styled property and it was accepted by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the sellers of the property. Then, two nuns who used to live in the convent before it went up for sale decided they didn’t like that idea very much and brokered their own deal to sell the property to real estate and hospitality magnate Dana Hollister, who intended to turn the convent into a hotel.

The judge ultimately ruled that the deal with Hollister was never legally documented and, even if it had been, the nuns weren’t the property owners and, thus, didn’t even have the right to be conducting deals in the first place, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

But why, exactly, did these two nuns take that step and then fight so hard in court just to keep Perry out of their former home? Well, it seems to have to do with their take on the pop star’s “lifestyle.”

“I do not like Katy Perry's lifestyle. I gave a lot of the things from the internet to show the Archdiocese what kind of woman she was. Some of the things she does are disgusting,” Sister Rita Callanan told the Daily Mail. Sister Rita is said to have also accused the singer of engaging in some light witchcraft in her spare time.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.