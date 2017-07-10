  • Blog
Kendrick Lamar will open a DAMN. pop-up shop in Los Angeles

By Rozette Rago Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 10:46am

Photograph: Rozette Rago
Kendrick Lamar

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar is about to go on tour in support of his excellent new album DAMN. Last week, he tweeted a link to announce a series of pop-up shops that will open across North America to coincide with his tour dates.

 

The Los Angeles pop-up will be held Downtown at Blends (725 S Los Angeles St) from August 6 until August 11, from 11am to 7pm each day. That's only about a mile away from the Staples Center, where Lamar will perform on August 6, 8 and 9.

There are no specific details yet as to whether any exclusive items will be sold at the pop-ups, but his record label Top Dawg Entertainment did announce plenty of new DAMN. merchandise back in May. We'll keep you posted if we hear more. In the meantime, Lamar embarks on his 17-stop tour starting on July 12.

Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 64 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

