L.A. is one of the most expensive cities in the country to have your wedding

Just in time for engagement season, The Knot has released the findings of its 2016 Real Weddings Study, so if you were thinking about proposing this Valentine's Day, you may want to consider these numbers. The total cost of a wedding has a national average of $35,329—and that doesn't include the honeymoon; it does, however, include the engagement ring. That average has jumped up $2,688 from 2015. In Los Angeles, however, the average cost of a wedding is even more, coming in at $44,062, which is higher than any other city on the West Coast and among the most expensive in the country.

So, what's costing so much? Well, brides and grooms are still spending the bulk of their money on a wedding venue, but according to The Knot's report, couples are also spending more money on personalizing their big day. Think renting out a favorite food truck, providing lawn games and photo booths, unique guest experiences or live performances from choreographed dancers to choirs. Here's a look at the average breakdown for a wedding in the United States.

Courtesy The Knot

Don't want to spend so much on a wedding but still want to say "I do"? There are other options out there. Check out our list of the cheapest wedding venues in the Los Angeles area. Are those still too expensive? Not every couple has to exchange their vows in a vineyard or barn; take a look at the these beautiful courthouses and city halls in the area that are more than willing to help you get hitched. Still need help with your wedding planning? Save that $2,037 and consider us your event planner with our guide to wedding planning in L.A.

