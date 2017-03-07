L.A.'s three most exciting museum openings of 2017

L.A.’s contemporary art scene looks bright with a gaggle of galleries opening in the coming months. It’s been just over a year since the Broad opened Downtown, and by the time its second birthday rolls around, it’ll be just one among a whole crop of new contemporary art spaces in town. Here are the places you’ll be perusing in the near future.

Marciano Art Foundation

Brothers Maurice and Paul Marciano made their fortune with the Guess clothing company and now they’re throwing some of that cash into this project, converting a former Masonic temple into a home for their top-notch private art collection. The historic space will be stocked with works by Cindy Sherman, Yves Klein and Doug Aitken, among others, including many pieces never publicly displayed before.

4357 Wilshire Boulevard. Opening May 25.

The Main Museum

Once fully completed, this massive compound in the Historic Core will include a gallery space, live-work studios, amphitheater, and destination-worthy restaurants. That undertaking likely won’t be finished until 2018, but in the meantime one portion has opened under the moniker Beta Main. Visitors can get a peek at the museum to come, with rotating exhibits, artist residencies and live performances.

114 W 4th Street. Beta Main now open.

The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles

ICA LA is a brand-new museum from members of the team behind the now-closed Santa Monica Museum of Art, now with a new name and new Arts District location. The Institute will hold no permanent collection and will create each show from scratch, based entirely on loans brought in from other museums, allowing the ICA LA to stay nimble enough to showcase art’s next big thing before anyone else does.

1717 E 7th Street. Opening September 9.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.