Learn how to make your own flower arrangements at these classes in L.A.

It's spring! And after having one of the rainiest winters in years, you can expect to see plenty of flowers blooming this season. A good way to finish off your spring cleaning checklist is by bringing home a beautiful bouquet of flowers, made even more special when it's trimmed and arranged by you. But before you head for the hills, picking flowers and pricking your fingers, learn from an expert at these flower arranging classes around L.A.

Floral Art: Every fourth Thursday the month, designer and owner Jennifer McGarigle will teach you the different varieties of certain blooms, techniques like floating blossom compositions and how to pair them best during themed classes like Bali Bliss, Sweet Pea Divine, Plush Peonies and more. 3607 Hayden Ave, Culver City. $150 per class

Flower Duet: After going on a tour of the Original Los Angeles Flower Market, Flower Duet will teach you how to design your own arrangement by focusing on one flower variety, ranging from tulips and roses to dahlias and hydrangeas. They also offer a Wednesday night wedding series workshop where you can learn to make centerpieces, table accents, bouquets and boutonnieres. 2675 Skypark Dr, Torrance. $85 per class

Los Angeles City College: If one day isn't going to do it for you, LACC offers a series of three to five classes. Learn the basics of wedding, holiday and special occasion arrangement during Floral Design I and II, or take Ikebana: Japanese Art of Flower Arrangement, where you'll be taught the Japanese-style of flower arranging. 855 N Vermont Ave. $105-155 per series

Bloom & Plume: For a private experience, Maurice Harris of Bloom & Plume will teach you and a group of 5-15 people the ins and outs of creating one of his abundant and colorful arrangements. $150 per person.

