Lin-Manuel Miranda is hosting a free Ham4Ham performance in L.A.

If you're as addicted to the new Hamilton app—and a daily chance at $10 tickets—as we are, then you may have picked up on an exciting piece of news.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead a free live performance outside of the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday afternoon. In the tradition of New York's Ham4Ham shows, the performance coincides with the musical's daily ticket lottery.

The line for the typically digital-only ticket lottery begins at 10am on August 16 outside of the theater. Entries will be collected between 12:30 and 1pm; the winners will have a chance to purchase seats within the front two rows for only $10.

Miranda is not part of the touring production here at the Pantages, so tomorrow's 1pm performance might be your only shot to see him—and some special guests to-be-named.

Hamilton is currently running at the Pantages Theatre through December 30.

