Linkin Park announce a Chester Bennington tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Linkin Park will hold a tribute show in honor of the late Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl next month.

The five remaining members of the band, which originated here in Agoura Hills, will perform together for the first time since Bennington took his own life on July 20. Though specific details are yet to be released, the band will be joined by “a number of other artists for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man who touched the lives of so many around the world.”

A series of presales starts tomorrow on Tuesday, September 19 at 10am, with general admission tickets on sale Friday, September 22 at 10am. Proceeds from the event will benefit Music For Relief's “One More Light” Fund in memory of Bennington.

The concert announcement coincides with the release of a video for “One More Light,” directed by the group's DJ and videographer Joe Hahn. “‘One More Light’ was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” says singer Mike Shinoda.