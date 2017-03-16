Marriott will build 8 glamping tents for guests to stay at during Coachella

The first question that arises after purchasing Coachella tickets is, "Where are we going to stay?" Hotels get booked up months before the festival. Even if you do manage to score a room, there's the transportation to and from the festival grounds to consider. Marriott is solving this problem by bringing the hotel directly to Coachella.

During weekend two of Coachella, there will be 8 fully furnished tents designed after each of the hotel's lifestyle brands: AC Hotels, Aloft, Moxy, Westin, Le Méridien, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection Hotels and Tribute Portfolio. Each tent will be stocked with bedding, furniture and air conditioning; and guests can still enjoy the amenities you would get from staying at a hotel, including on-site concierge, breakfast, parking, private restrooms and more.

So how can you reserve a tent for yourself? Rewards members of Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton and Starwood Preferred Guest can use their points to bid on this ultimate glamping experience. Rewards members can also bid to win passes to attend the sold-out festival. Elite rewards members will get perks like drink vouchers, Ferris wheel rides and access to the VIP area.

If $72,500 points is a little over your budget, but you still want to have a desert camping experience during a music festival, there's also Base Camp, the pop-up RV and tent camping resort during both weekends of Coachella and Stagecoach.

