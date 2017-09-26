Mermaids and bottle service: meet Poppy, West Hollywood's surrealist nightclub

Care for another? The living mermaid can take your order.

Every Thursday night, La Cienega becomes a little more colorful by way of Poppy, West Hollywood's new nightclub where whimsy meets cocktails and literary characters come to life.

Don't be surprised to find storytellers perched on swings, taxidermy perched on shelves and A-listers perched in the private room, which comes complete with its own bar; Wiz Khalifa, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Jeremy Scott and G-Eazy have already graced the nightclub with their presence. The whimsical fever dream fills the former WeHo STK space with bottle service, thousands of books and some colorful garden seating, swapping steak for surrealism. It's a mishmash of patterns, themes, sights and sounds between the Alice in Wonderland-esque entry through the garden and into the wood-paneled library bar.

“Thousands of collected tomes and objects fill the walls of Poppy,” says designer John M. Sofio. “Acid-stained, antique mirrors catch and reflect stray light. Fabric patterns inspired by the latest Paris runways drape the couches throughout the rooms. Dark tones of rich mahogany add comfort to the luxury. Opulent lights float majestically; warmth emanates.”

Poppy is the latest from the h.wood Group, a collective whose portfolio includes nightlife hits in Las Vegas, Aspen, Scottsdale, Dubai and Cabo, in addition to L.A.'s Delilah, the Peppermint Club, Bootsy Bellows, the Nice Guy, SHOREbar, Blind Dragon and the forthcoming Petite Taqueria. While you'll find the occasional Friday event here, Poppy is more or less open one night each week: Thursdays from 10pm to 2am.

Get a glimpse of Wiz Khalifa's performance from earlier this month, then take a peek at Poppy's stunning space, below:

Happy birthday @wizkhalifa. Thanks for celebrating with us. #Poppy A post shared by Poppy (@poppy) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Photograph: Courtesy Poppy/Elizabeth Daniels Photography

Poppy is now open at 755 North La Cienega Boulevard, serving on Thursdays from 10pm to 2am.